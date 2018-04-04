Could a new hotel be coming near Seagrass Station in Bluffton?

Extended Stay America has submitted preliminary plans for a new hotel to be built next to Seagrass Station in Bluffton.
The 119-room hotel would be built on a 9.2 acres that front S.C. 170, according to Town of Bluffton documents.
The documents show the property is southeast of the intersection of S.C. 170 and Seagrass Station Road.
Zoning on the land — owned by Security Bank of Kansas City — would allow for a hotel, said Heather Colin, town director of growth management.
The hotel chain offers fully equipped kitchen with full-sized fridges in each room.
The closest Extended Stay America hotel is in Savannah at 5511 Abercorn St.
Extended Stay America is headquartered in Charlotte, according to its website. It offers the largest number of extended stay hotels in the country with 625.
Encompass Health also is building a 46,000-square-foot facility at the front of Seagrass Station. Construction on the facility is already underway.
