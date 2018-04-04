Latest News

Skeletal remains found by SC children playing in the woods identified

By Emily Bohatch

ebohatch@thestate.com

April 04, 2018 12:55 PM

Sumter County officials have identified skeletal remains found last month as a man who was reported missing last September, according to a statement from the coroner's office.

Using dental records and DNA, the coroner determined the remains belonged to Michael Joseph Thompson.

At about 6:30 p.m. March 11, children were playing in a wooded area off Gaines Road when they found Thompson's remains and told their parents.

Police and coroner's officials were called to the scene to investigate.

Thompson's cause of death has not been determined, according to a statement from Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker.

