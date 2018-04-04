More Videos

North Myrtle Beach police release video surveillance from the area where a person in a black van allegedly tried to kidnap two children Saturday morning. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com
SC cops release video of man's attempted kidnapping of 2 children

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

April 04, 2018 11:16 AM

North Myrtle Beach police have released surveillance footage days after two "visibly shaken" children say they were almost kidnapped in the Poinsett Street area on Saturday morning.

The footage is from several angles around Poinsett Street and 39th Avenue areas, with one surveillance clip showing a girl running through a parking lot, looking around and then talking to a man who is walking toward cars in the lot. A second clip shows a black van riding down the road.

Pat Dowling, spokesperson for the City of North Myrtle Beach, said the city will not comment on a case that's under investigation.

A police report said the video shows a black van driving on Poinsett Street and one child running in the background.

The children say they were walking to the Turtle Market to get breakfast when they noticed a black van drive up and slow down when it got near them, a police report said. The two children ran and hid behind a home for about five minutes, and when they didn't see the vehicle, they continued to walk, the report says.

The van then drove up to the children again, causing them to run away in a panic and get split up, the report said.

A black, muscular man in his 30s with no hair drove up beside one of the children and grabbed her arm as she was running, the report said, and the child was able to break away and run to the Comfort Inn lobby at 3801 S. Hwy 17. The child told police she knew to run to a populated area.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong

