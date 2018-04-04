Extreme water attraction coming to as many as three locations in Myrtle Beach

A new water attraction is coming to the Grand Strand.
Jump Jam Jungle Floats of the Grand Strand is a mobile water park that features extreme jumping off a floating platform.
Owner Brad Boggs, a Myrtle Beach area resident for the past eight years, said one Jungle Float will be stationed at the Crazy Sister Marina in Murrells Inlet, and he plans to open two other locations in the Myrtle Beach area and North Myrtle Beach area. He expects to open by May 1 and will be begin booking by this weekend, and could open sooner if the weather is warm.
The Jungle Floats feature music, a water slide, 15-foot diving deck, 12-foot swing/climb rope, diving board and two trampolines, the largest capable of launching a person 20 feet.
Never miss a local story.
Boggs has set a price of $35 per hour with early bird specials between 8-10 a.m., and said the platform is capable of holding about 40 people at one time. So he can accommodate up to 400 people per day with hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Boggs said the floats are built by a company in Chattanooga, Tenn., and though they are in several locations around the world they are rare on the East Coast of the U.S.
“I think it will be successful in this area because there’s nothing like it,” said Boggs, who said he has exclusive ownership rights to the Jungle Floats from Georgetown to Oak Island, N.C. “It’s a unique water sports attraction.”
A Jet Ski pulling a banana boat will transport customers to and from the float, which will be anchored daily. Each user will be required to wear a lifejacket.
Boggs, who said he also owns a dog training business and a campground in Tennessee, said the Jungle Floats can be rented by groups for parties and events.
The company is hiring sea captains, open ocean lifeguards and deck mates.
More information is available at JumpJamgs.com, by emailing or by calling 843-213-2528. info@jumpjamgs.com
Comments