This man is wanted for murder and other charges. He may be hiding in SC

A felon wanted on multiple charges in North Carolina, including murder, may be hiding in the Columbia area, police said.
Joseph Tyrell Abercrombie, 32, is wanted on charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in North Carolina.
He is wanted in connection with the Dec. 14 shooting death of Antwain Maurice Price, according to police.
Abercrombie knows he is wanted and is believed to be moving along interstates and staying in motels, possibly in the Columbia or Spartanburg areas, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say. He also has warrants unrelated to Price's killing for obtaining property by false pretenses, identity theft, possession of stolen goods, felony conspiracy, conspiracy to obtain property by false pretenses and a probation violation.
Abercrombie also goes by the name "Jay" and "South Carolina," according to police. He should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Violent Criminal Apprehension Team at 704-336-8228 or 911.
