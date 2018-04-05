A lot has been happening on Buckwalter Parkway. Here's what's being built there now

Land is being cleared next to the Publix in Buckwalter Place in Bluffton for a Heartland Dentist office.
The store will sit on Buckwalter Parkway between the Publix and CPM Federal Credit Union. The bank recently opened.
Construction on Buckwalter Parkway has picked up in the past year.
Work restarted on a retail center — anchored by Kroger — in the Publix complex in January. The center was originally set to be completed in 2017 but is now planned to open in 2019.
A State Farm building recently opened near the traffic circle in the complex after construction started in the fall.
Land is currently being cleared next to the Parker's on Buckwalter Parkway. A storage facility is planned for that site.
Dirt started moving for an Optim Orthopedics office building near the Bojangles in January. The facility is still under construction.
A retail center also is planned near the Bojangles but work has yet to start.
Comments