Masters 2018: Wesley Bryan, Dustin Johnson on opposite ends of opening schedule

Wesley Bryan won’t have to wait long to start his first Masters on Thursday.

The Dutch Fork and USC graduate will go off in the day’s opening group along with Ted Potter Jr. and Austin Cook. They will step up to the first tee at 8:30 a.m. just after honorary starters Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player hit their ceremonial first shots. Bryan will tee off at 11:15 on Friday with the same grouping.

Bryan took five weeks off from tournament golf to prepare for his first Masters.

“I got on a little bit of a (hot streak) and probably should have been playing a few tournaments, because I felt like I was in the best form I've been in all year, but I knew that there was a bigger goal in mind,” he said. “I would rather be slipping on a green jacket than holding another regular PGA Tour trophy, if I had to trade the two in.”

Bryan is on the opposite end of Thursday’s schedule from fellow Dutch Fork product and Columbia native Dustin Johnson. The world’s No. 1 golfer will tee off in the last grouping of the day Thursday, starting at 2 p.m. with Justin Rose and Rafael Cabrera-Bello. That grouping will tee off at 11:04 a.m. Friday.