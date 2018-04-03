Fliers compare SC town councilman to Saddam Hussein, Nancy Pelosi

The race for Surfside Beach Town Council ratcheted up over the weekend thanks to controversial fliers that were dispersed in the town.
The fliers - paid for by Surfside Strong, according to The Sun News' Grand Strand News Alliance partner - read at the top "What does abuse of power look like:," followed by a picture of incumbent councilman Tim Courtney in between photos of former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein and former U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. WPDE
It is unclear who is behind Surfside Strong.
"It hit hard, it hit home, and it's just so disappointing to know that any council member or the mayor would have anything to do with such fliers," Courtney told WPDE.
Seven candidates are running for three open council seats on Tuesday. Candidates Carol Cook, incumbent Tim Courtney, Bruce Deitrich, incumbent David Pelligrino, Debbie Scoles, MaryNell True and Cabell Young will all appear on the ballot Tuesday. Current councilwoman Julie Samples is not running for reelection.
The term for the three seats begins May 8 and ends May 10, 2022.
Polling locations are at Surfside #1, Dick M. Johnson Civic Center, 829 N. Pine Drive, and Surfside #2 and #4 at Surfside United Methodist Church, 800 13th Ave. N. Absentee ballots should have been requested before March 2.
Town council is made up of six council members and mayor Bob Childs, whose terms ends May 2020.
The Sun News' Megan Tomasic contributed to this report.
