New South Carolina Taco Festival is more than tacos. Here's what else you'll find.

The South Carolina Taco Festival almost never came to Columbia.

At first, organizer Dave Feldman thought of taking his group’s Tex-Mex extravaganza to Charleston. But that plan changed when he saw the grounds of the Columbia Speedway in Cayce.

“It’s just one big open field. It’s just going to give us a lot of room to do a lot of fun stuff,” Feldman says. “South Carolina loves tacos.”

South Carolina, like most places, does in fact dig tacos. The South Carolina Taco Festival already boasts more than 55,000 people showing interest over social media, with nearly 6,000 RSVPing "yes" to the event. The first 500 tickets to the event went in a flash.

The story of this inaugural celebration of the unique flour or corn food envelope in the Palmetto State begins, actually, in Philadelphia. In the City of Brotherly Love, Feldman and his business partner had been in the restaurant business for a number of years when they started doing some small food festivals around their hometown.

Then they thought up the Philly Cheesesteak Festival. “More than 30,000 people later…” Feldman says.

Feldman is co-owner of A Taste of Your Town, which puts on food festivals up and down the East Coast. The company's first taco-centric happening in Wilmington, Delaware, was a raging success Feldman says. So they took the event on the road.

How did this Philly gang of food fellows get to Columbia? Feldman has a friend serving is in the Air Force who is stationed in South Carolina. That friend kept telling him he had to come down.

Sure Fire Tacos' Moby Dick taco has grilled mahi mahi or shrimp, Mexican slaw, tortilla strips and avocado. The State file photo

“He said, 'You got to come to Columbia,'” Feldman recalls. “I’d never been to South Carolina, but I always wanted to come.”

So just what can you expect from this first-of-its-kind event? Tacos, of course.

To be exact, tacos from more than 25 vendors who will also ply other tortilla-wrapped classics and staples like Mexican street corn.

To wash those tacos down, you can get the other "T" of Tex-Mex dining — tequila. Tequila brands Jose Cuervo, 1800 and Maestro Dobel are all sponsors. (So are beer brands Miller Lite and Tecate Light.) Have it in margarita form or straight. And you can have the salt-rimmed beverage frozen or on the rocks.

With weather predictions reaching close to 90 degrees, Feldman has a prediction: “If we get that type of weather, the frozen margaritas are just going to fly,” he says.

If you’re into the hard stuff with none of the dilutants, tequila bars will be serving straight-up fermented agave juice. You can taste more than 40 different kinds of Mexico’s premier liquor, which even come in flights for your discriminating tastes (or any other ideas you might have for shots of tequila).

“We have ranges of good tequila, great tequila, then phenomenal tequila,” Feldman says. “People love to be able to taste the different ranges.”

Between treks to taco and tequila stops, you can pick up nachos with your choice of toppings.

But tastes aren’t the only things you can consume at the South Carolina Taco Festival. You can hear country music, a DJ spinning, as well as a Latin Salsa Motown Group that brings Detroit tunes together with sounds from South of Border. And no taco and tequila party would be complete with mariachi music. The horn, violin, and guitarrón group will be skipping around the grounds.

If that’s not enough entertainment, you can check out the chilli pepper-eating contest — a crowd favorite, according to Feldman.

“That gets really exciting,” Feldman says. “People start devouring jalapenos and other hot peppers and start sweating and almost passing out.”

To round out the whole experience, some body-slamming and clothes-lining action is in store. Yes, Palmetto Championship Wrestling will be on hand to get you cheering for heroes and heels with every moonsaw or leg drop. Lucha Libre wrasslin’ is also in store.

The South Carolina Taco Festival has something for everybody indeed.

“It's just really fun all around,” Feldman says. “Everybody really loves tacos and tequila.”





An employee prepares a made-to-order taco at a Salsarita's franchise. Salsarita's will be a good vendor at the first South Carolina Taco Festival on Saturday, April 7, at the Historic Columbia Speedway. Charlotte Observer file photo

If you go

South Carolina Taco Festival

WHEN: 1-7 p.m. Saturday, April 7.

WHERE: Historic Columbia Speedway, 2001 Charleston Highway, Cayce.

TICKETS: $14.99, general admission; $34.99, premium package, which includes four taco vouchers, one beverage voucher and a gift bag; $54.99, VIP admission, which includes early access, VIP parking, access to a private VIP area (including private restrooms, a mechanical bull and tailgate games), four taco vouchers, three beverage vouchers and a gift bag.

WORTH NOTING: Tacos and beverages are pay-as-you-go. Beverage vouchers can't be used on shots or at the Tequila Expo.

INFO:www.tasteofyourtown.com/sctacofest.

Taco vendors

White Duck Taco Shop

Smoke It Up Food Truck

Real Mexico

Tin Lizzy's Cantina

Chazito's Latin Cuisine

Fat Bellies Southern Cuisine

Del Taco

Sure Fire Tacos

El PinchoTaco

Bruno Taqueria

San Jose To Go

Taco Trolley

Benitos Rolling Oven

Tijuana Flats

Scott Benny’s Food Truck

D&K Concessions

Miss Katie's Sweets

Incredible Italian Ice

SnoBar Southeast

Salsarita's Lexington

O'Lovely's Culinary

Tacos Tropical

Taco Flavored Popcorn