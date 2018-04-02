Little Caesar's Pizza giving away free food Monday in the Lowcountry. Here are the details

Little Caesars Pizza, including the location in Bluffton, is giving away free pizza from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday.
The promo is related to the NCAA tournament victory of No. 16 seed University of Maryland Baltimore County over No. 1 seed University of Virginia.
“If a #16 BEATS a #1 in men's basketball TONIGHT, you could score a @LittleCaesars Lunch Combo!” the chain posted on Twitter.
Here's what you can get for free, according to the Little Caesars website: One Hot-n-Ready Lunch Combo, including four slices of Deep!Deep! Dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product.
The offer is limited to one per family while supplies last, the website says.
Little Caesars is located in Belfair Town Village at 73 Towne Drive in Bluffton.
There also are Little Caesars locations at 330 Robert Smalls Parkway and 63 Lady's Island Drive in Beaufort. We were unable to confirm whether the Beaufort locations were participating in the deal.
