It's almost Heritage week. Here are 3 more golfers we know are coming to Hilton Head.

Three more players from a private golf community just down I-95 will be on Hilton Head Island next week for the RBC Heritage.
Sea Island, Ga., residents and former University of Georgia golfers Brian Harman, Chris Kirk and Hudson Swafford will play in the PGA Tour event next week, the tournament announced Monday.
The Heritage celebrates its 50th tournament next week. The first round is April 12 at Harbour Town Golf Links.
Harman, a Savannah native, won the Players Amateur in Bluffton in 2005, earning a Heritage exemption. He won the 2014 John Deere Classic and last year won the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte.
Never miss a local story.
Kirk has won four times on the PGA Tour and will play at Harbour Town Golf Links for the eighth consecutive year.
Swafford won the CareerBuilder Challenge in 2017 and is playing his third Heritage.
Comments