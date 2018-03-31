A Bluffton police chase ends with vehicle stuck in US 278 median, police say

A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated, failure to stop for blue lights and an open container after leading the Bluffton Police Department on a chase down US 278 early Saturday night, according to Joy Nelson, spokesperson for the department.
Officers received a report of the intoxicated driver on US 278, Nelson said. She said police attempted to pull the driver over after finding the vehicle.
The driver failed to pull over and sped from officers instead, Nelson said. She said this is when police initiated a chase.
While trying to cut through a median on US 278 during the chase, the vehicle became stuck, Nelson said.
The driver told police he threw a gun from the vehicle during the chase. K-9 units were called in to find the gun, Nelson said.
The driver later told police he did not throw a gun from the vehicle, Nelson said. She said a gun also was not found by the officers.
