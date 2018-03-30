More Videos

Myrtle Beach promotional video from 1952 942

Myrtle Beach promotional video from 1952

Pause

Brunswick sheriff's operation rounds up drug suspects

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office with assistance from the FBI and other local agencies conducted a round-up operation of suspected drug dealers on Thursday. A 6-month investigation led to arrest warrants for 63 individuals believed to be involved in the drug trade. Forty-nine suspects have been arrested thus far. At least 6 ounces of cocaine, thousands in cash, marijuana, and a handgun was seized in Thursday's operation.
JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com