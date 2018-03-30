Brunswick sheriff's operation rounds up drug suspects
The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office with assistance from the FBI and other local agencies conducted a round-up operation of suspected drug dealers on Thursday. A 6-month investigation led to arrest warrants for 63 individuals believed to be involved in the drug trade. Forty-nine suspects have been arrested thus far. At least 6 ounces of cocaine, thousands in cash, marijuana, and a handgun was seized in Thursday's operation.
JASON LEEjlee@thesunnews.com
