Where to eat on Hilton Head? Local chefs share the best restaurants

We surveyed Hilton Head and Bluffton food experts — including chefs and restaurant owners — to find out their favorite places to eat on Hilton Head. Here are the best restaurants, according to them.

Hilton Head Island

Best Breakfast

Palmetto Bay Sunrise Cafe

PHOTO

If you are needing the perfect meal to start the day, several Chefs and restaurant owners picked Palmetto Bluff Sunrise Cafe as the best spot for Breakfast.

"Sunrise Cafe for great friendly service and eggs Benedict," said Andrew Carmines, owner of Hudson's Seafood House on the Docks

"Eggs Benedict," said Tony and Becky Fazzini, owners of Michael Anthony's

"Low Carb Omelet," said Tom Reilley, co-owner of the Coastal Restaurant and Bar group

Sunrise Cafe serves breakfast all day long and offers an early bird special of "eggs all ways" for $5.99 between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

The restaurant is located at 86 Helmsman Way. It is open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Sundays.

Runner-up for best breakfast: Harold's Diner

Best Lunch

Gruby's NY Deli

Photo

The results for lunch were scattered but one place rose to the top — Gruby's NY Deli.

"The Pastrami and Beef Tongue on Rye from Gruby's," said Clayton Rollison, Lucky Rooster chef and owner

"Gruby's — Times Square (Beef Tongue and Pastrami on Rye)," said Andrew Carmines, owner of Hudson's Seafood House on the Docks

"We both love the Reuben sandwich and hand cut fries," said Tony and Becky Fazzini, owners of Michael Anthony's

The Times Square sandwich is described as "A little messy, ask for a couple of extra napkins," on the restaurants website. It will cost $13.99 for a large and $18.99 for a huge.

The restaurant is located at 890 William Hilton Parkway. It is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. everyday.

Runner-up for best lunch: Charbar.

Best Dinner

Lucky Rooster Kitchen + Bar

Photo submitted

Lucky Rooster Kitchen + Bar took the top pick for dinner with chefs and restaurant owners saying you can't pick a bad meal option.

"Lucky Rooster — Anything on the menu," said Ryan McCarthy, Downtown Catering and Downtown Deli chef and co-owner





"Lucky Rooster for the burger," said Andrew Carmines, Hudson's Seafood House on the Docks owner

"Great Cocktails and food. What else do you need?" said Brandon Carter, FARM chef

Lucky Rooster keeps their ingredients and menu fresh as it changes with the season.

The restaurant has received national attention since it opened with a recent shout-out from the Food Network and a visit to the James Beard Foundation in February.

Lucky Rooster is at 841 William Hilton Parkway. It is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

Runner-up for best dinner: Alfred's Restaurant

Best Burger

Charbar Co.

Submitted photo

The survey respondents loved answering this question with many giving several burger options. Yet, Charbar Co. hands down received the most respect from chefs and restaurant owners.

"Champ burger," said Clayton Rollison, Lucky Rooster chef and owner

"Charbar is hands down our favorite burger joint within driving distance. Ground fresh, interesting toppings and familiar faces," said Brandon Carter, FARM chef

"We both love the Charbar burger and their cheese fries," said Tony and Becky Fazzini, owners of Michael Anthony's

The restaurant also received a thumbs-up from Leslie Rohland, owner of The Cottage Cafe Bakery and Tea Room along with The Juice Hive and Health Emporium and May River Coffee Company.

Locals aren't alone in thinking the restaurant has one of the best burgers. The restaurant ranked 20th at the World Burger Championship in November. It took 16th in the competition in 2014.

It also won the People's Choice for Best Burger at the Charleston Bands, Burgers and Brews Festival last year.





Charbar is at 33 Office Park Road.

It is open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.

Runner-up: Marley's Shrimp and Burger Shack

International Cuisine

Ruan Thai Hut

PHOTO





Ruan Thai Hut seems to have won the hearts of local chefs and restaurant owners. It appears as a favorite multiple times as a response — Not always in the International Cuisine category.

"Ruan Thai (mid-island). "Mom" the matriarch of the family cooks there and it is amazing," said Andrew Carmines, Hudson's Seafood House on the Docks owner

"Massam Curry for lunch," said Brandon Carter, FARM chef

"Spicy flat noodle at Ruan Thai," said Ryan McCarthy, Downtown Catering and Downtown Deli chef and co-owner

"While fried snapper with chili," Leslie Rohland, owner of The Cottage Cafe Bakery and Tea Room, The Juice Hive, Health Emporium and May River Coffee Company.

Ruan Thai Hut prides itself on authentic Thai cooking, according to its website. Entrees range from $12.95 to $16.95.

It is at 1107 Main Street. It is open for lunch 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Mondays through Fridays and 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. For dinner it is open 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays through Saturdays.

Runner-up: Hinoki Japanese Restaurant and Sushi Bar

Best Seafood Restaurant