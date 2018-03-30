Is vote-trading by SC lawmakers illegal? Question arises from allegation

A state senator's allegations on the floor of the Senate have spurred a request for a state attorney general's opinion on whether vote-trading by South Carolina legislators is illegal.
Sen. Sandy Senn, a Charleston Republican, alleged to the Senate Wednesday that another senator had offered to trade votes with her over her school-threats bill when it came before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
"And when it was heard he basically did not want it to move forward to the Senate," Senn told the Senate. "And when I asked why, he stated loudly and clearly that he would trade me a vote on the magistrates bill."
The senator in question, Sen. Gerald Malloy, a Darlington County Democrat, has previously denied Senn's allegation, calling it a "lie" during the committee meeting.
Senn said Thursday that Malloy has "killed" the school-threats bill for the year by objecting to it. Each chamber must get its bills to the other chamber by April 10 to be considered before adjournment, scheduled by May 10.
Her allegations Wednesday set off a chorus of attempts to silence her by other senators, including Sen. Karl Allen of Greenville, who repeatedly asked the presiding officer of the Senate then, Sen. Nikki Setzler, a Lexington County Democrat, to determine she had violated a Senate rule forbidding senators in debate from attacking other senators.
Setzler repeatedly cautioned Senn citing the rule but did not reach a conclusion on her statements before she ended her remarks.
"I was shocked," Senn said in her concluding statement. "I did not know that it was not a violation of this honorable’s Senate’s ethical standards to allow vote-trading. So what I would like to do now is make a unanimous consent request that votetrading from here on out be considered unethical in this body."
Setzler then announced that there were three objections to her request.
Sen. William Timmons of Greenville attempted to speak on the matter, but after he started Setzler cautioned him as well about violating the rule.
So Timmons, a former prosecutor, told senators he would prepare a summary of his views to give to them. He said Thursday he doesn't know what was said, if anything, by Malloy to Senn. Timmons said he wanted to tell the Senate that Senn should report her allegations to the attorney general's office.
On Thursday Timmons said he was asking State Attorney General Alan Wilson to issue an advisory opinion about whether vote-trading by legislators in illegal because he said both Senate staff and senators are divided about whether it is.
"I would say the most disturbing thing about this is I went to 20-plus senators and said, 'Hey, is vote trading illegal?'" Timmons said. "And I got a split — 'absolutely illegal' and the other half 'it's absolutely legal.' So that's a problem."
Timmons said federal law bans vote-trading for members of Congress. He said state law is murkier about the issue. He said it might be considered a violation of the state's ethics laws if a vote was considered a thing of value.
"I absolutely oppose it," Timmons said. "It's everything that is wrong with our state and the system."
He said his research shows many states have laws to make it specifically illegal. He said his research of state law shows vote-trading is not only illegal but the offending lawmaker can be banned permanently from office.
"It's an ends-justify-the-means approach, and in a democracy the means are everything," Timmons said.
Senn said she introduced a bill Thursday to make a vote a thing of value so that trading it would become illegal.
"I would think that would be common sense," she said. "If it didn't have value, why are all those people out in the lobby?"
She said she also thought it was common sense for vote-trading to be a violation of Senate ethics.
"But if it isn't, I guess we have to codify common sense," she said. "Why is it that we would limit the amount of money that we can give a politician and say vote-trading is OK? Because it is not a thing of value, which is just silly."
Under her school-threats bill, those who threaten, solicit or conspire to threaten to use a firearm or dangerous weapon to cause serious bodily injury, death or damage at a school, college or university could face felony charges and five years in prison if someone is injured or killed as a result. Those who cause damage or threaten but do not harm someone would face misdemeanor charges.
A person charged with the crime must undergo a mental-health evaluation as a condition of bond. If the evaluation reveals the person needs counseling or treatment, the solicitor may refer the suspect to a mental-health court or a judge "shall order him to undergo treatment or counseling."
Senn initially said she wanted stronger penalties, but she said she was told if she wanted the bill to pass the penalties could not be stronger.
She said the bill is needed because there is a gap between those who threaten to use guns and situations in which students threaten to blow up a school. Threatening to use explosives is already a crime; specifically threatening the use of a firearm in schools is not.
Senn filed her bill last year, long before a gunman at a Parkland, Florida, high school shot and killed 17 people last month.
The magistrates bill Senn mentioned would adjust the formula used to calculate magistrates' salaries and also increase the salaries for part-time and full-time chief magistrates and associate chief magistrates, while generating an estimated $3.1 million more in revenue by adding a $15 fee on civil filings in magistrates courts.
Since counties pay magistrates' salaries, the revenues collected by the fee are to be distributed to counties.
