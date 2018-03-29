'I've never seen a gator that big!' Woman films monster gator in Florida wetlands

Marcy Clarius was taking her daily walk at Wakodahatchee Wetlands in Delray Beach, Florida, when she spotted the largest gator she'd ever seen. She says she thinks it was close to 15-feet.
Marcy Clarius Ashley Jean Reese
How to make butter lambs for your Easter meal

Latest News

How to make butter lambs for your Easter meal

Butter lambs are a tradition for religious feasts, representing Jesus for Christians at Easter or the Paschal Lamb for Jews at Passover. Here is a simple technique for for making them in the 1970s from the Byzantine Sisters of St. Basil.

Sharks devour dead whale off Georgia coast

Latest News

Sharks devour dead whale off Georgia coast

This video from late February 2018 documents the discovery of a humpback whale carcass nearly 30 miles off Cumberland Island, and how sharks -- including some large great whites -- quickly scavenged the 28-foot-long whale until little was left.