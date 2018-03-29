This alligator spotted in southeast Florida might be the biggest you've ever seen

SHARE COPY LINK Marcy Clarius was taking her daily walk at Wakodahatchee Wetlands in Delray Beach, Florida, when she spotted the largest gator she'd ever seen. She says she thinks it was close to 15-feet. Marcy Clarius Ashley Jean Reese

Marcy Clarius was taking her daily walk at Wakodahatchee Wetlands in Delray Beach, Florida, when she spotted the largest gator she'd ever seen. She says she thinks it was close to 15-feet. Marcy Clarius Ashley Jean Reese