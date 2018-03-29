Myrtle Beach High teacher of the year charged with assault

A Myrtle Beach High School science teacher is being charged with third-degree assault and battery, according to court records.
Timothy Beck, 48, is accused of assaulting a student, according to a police report.
Beck turned himself in to Myrtle Beach police on Thursday and was released after posting a $1,000 personal recognizance bond the same day, jail records show.
Beck was the Myrtle Beach High School teacher of the year in 2015, according to the school's Facebook page.
In a statement, Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said she couldn't provide details on the alleged assault.
"The district responded appropriately by placing Mr. Beck on administrative leave with pay on March 23, pending an investigation," Bourcier said in the statement, adding that Beck was employed by the district on July 1, 2009.
What actually happened?
According to a Myrtle Beach police report based on the student's statement, Beck saw the student victim passing a note back and forth and told him to stop.
He "proceeded to rip the victim out of his chair by the hood of his jacket and aggressively stated to find (the note)."
That's when another girl said she had it, and handed it to Beck. "At this time, the offender threw the victim down in his chair causing the victim to roll back into his chair and hit the wall," according to the report.
But Beck's attorney William Monckton said Myrtle Beach police didn't have all the facts in the case, including students' statements that contradicted the student victim's account to police.
According to Monckton, the student victim had been passing notes back and forth after Beck had taken his phone away, and repeatedly told him to stop passing notes.
Monckton said Beck grabbed the student by the jacket and asked where the note was and then pushed him back into his chair when another female student handed the note back to Beck.
Beck and 10 other students gave statements to the school corroborating that version of events, Monckton said. But the student's mother wasn't happy and went to police with her son that afternoon, telling them that Beck knocked the student down and caused him to hit his head.
"I get the warrant today and warrant specifically states that Mr. Beck knocked the student down, causing the victim to fall back into the wall to hit his head," Monckton said. "The victim doesn’t even say in his statement that he gave to Myrtle Beach High School that he fell back and hit his head on the wall.
“This is an absolute travesty in my opinion.”
Police are still investigating.
