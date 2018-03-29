A lot is being cleared on Bluffton Parkway. Here's what's being built there

Georgia Eye Institute has started work on a new building at the intersection of Persimmon Street and Bluffton Parkway in Bluffton.
The 9,800-square-foot-office building is the first of four planned by the company at the site, said Heather Colin, director of growth management for the town.
Georgia Eye Institute is a LASIK and corrective eye surgery provider.
It has multiple locations in Georgia and South Carolina with two already in Beaufort County.
The company operates at 4 Okatie Center Blvd. and at 80 E. Baylor Drive in Bluffton.
Colin said the company has permits for one building but has submitted site plans for four. A timeline for the opening of the first building, along with development of the following three, is unknown.
