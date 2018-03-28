Death at BMW plant in South Carolina being investigated

There was a death at a BMW Manufacturing paint shop in South Carolina Wednesday.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental death, according to BMW, which confirmed that the death occurred in one of its paint shops in Spartanburg.
The person who died was a private contractor, and not a BMW employee, according to wspa.com.
Pelham-Batesville Fire Chief Carey Ballew said a medical call from the plant came in around 10:30 a.m., greenvilleonline.com reported. Details about the incident are limited, but the fire chief said it was it involved a possible entrapment involving a piece of machinery.
"I have no information at this time that this death is anything more than an accident," Spartanburg Coroner Rusty Clevenger said, according to wspa.com. He said there was no violence associated with the death.
The paint shop has stopped operation as the investigation continues, BMW said.
BMW declined to comment further citing that there is an active investigation into the incident.
