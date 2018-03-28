The I-26 standoff ends with suspect dead

A huge rattlesnake was spotted in a field in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday. This video of the snake was captured by eyewitness Lindsey Nilsen. The animal was identified as an eastern diamondback rattlesnake, according to Action News Jax.
Butter lambs are a tradition for religious feasts, representing Jesus for Christians at Easter or the Paschal Lamb for Jews at Passover. Here is a simple technique for for making them in the 1970s from the Byzantine Sisters of St. Basil.
Weston Patrie was tased after resisting arrest for jumping into the Savannah River on St. Patrick's Day. His younger brother Luke then jumped the fence and "tackled" an officer, police say. The officer's body cam captured what happened next.
This video from late February 2018 documents the discovery of a humpback whale carcass nearly 30 miles off Cumberland Island, and how sharks -- including some large great whites -- quickly scavenged the 28-foot-long whale until little was left.
Tour the formerly private island retreat recently owned by media mogul Ted Turner. South Carolina bought St. Phillips Island, including Turner's home, in late 2017 to complement Hunting Island State Park.
Bluffton held its own student-led version of the worldwide March for Our Lives on Saturday to protest school shootings and ask for stricter gun laws. The march began with a rally at H.E. McCracken Middle School. Here's what some of the speakers said.