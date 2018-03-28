Suspect in I-26 standoff confirmed dead

A man is dead after an hours-long standoff on I-26 with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department and other law enforcement agencies, officials said.
The man, who remains unidentified, led deputies on a chase after they tried to serve a warrant Wednesday afternoon, Lexington County Sheriff Bryan Koon said.
The suspect was wanted on a failure to appear in General Sessions court warrant. The original charges include unlawful carry of a pistol, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and failure to stop for blue lights.
The chase began in the southern part of the county, traveling west on I-26 towards Columbia. The driver changed direction.
Case police officers intercepted the vehicle as it made its way onto the eastbound lane of I-26, stopping it with strips, Koon said. The car spun out and came to a stop, where it was surrounded by law enforcement, including the county's tactical and negotiation teams.
The man, who was armed with a handgun, negotiated with deputies for hours before the situation escalated, Koon said. The driver made a sudden movement, and deputies shot him. The situation appeared as if it had ended at about 1:45 p.m.
EMS crews transferred the driver to Lexington Medical Center, coroner Margaret Fisher said.
Koon said the shooting will be investigated by SLED and the deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave.
