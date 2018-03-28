Authorities: He tried to steal a Beaufort County ATM but failed and ran. Know him?

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is asking the community to help identify someone who tried — and failed — to steal an ATM on Saturday, according to a Sheriff's Office report.
The man broke into a Lobeco area Family Dollar store on Dairy Farm Road shortly after 2 a.m., according to the release. He allegedly tried to take an ATM from the store, but the machine was bolted to the floor and he wasn't able to move it. Once he realized that, he left through the front door.
The suspect is described by the Sheriff's Office as a black male wearing a dark hoodie with a large, white, lettered design on the back.
Anyone with information can call Inv. DuHamel at 843-255-3430, Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-888-Crime-SC and refer to case 18S069567.
