I-26 blocked near Columbia airport exit because of police chase, standoff

Traffic was at a snarl on I-26 near the Columbia airport exit because all eastbound and westbound lanes were closed as police attempt to arrest an armed robbery suspect.

At 1:45 p.m., it appeared that the standoff had ended. Live television coverage showed law enforcement officers no longer on alert, and an ambulance drove slowly from the scene followed by a law enforcement SUV. At least two smoke bombs were set off around noon in an attempt to get the suspect out of the vehicle.

The westbound lane reopened at about 2 p.m. and the Eastbound lane opened shortly after, according to a Tweet from the SC Department of Transportation.

The suspect initiated the pursuit in the southern part of the county. The chase then traveled west on I-26 towards Columbia before the suspect made his way back on to I-26 traveling east. Law enforcement used strips to stop the car and currently the suspect's vehicle is stopped on the eastbound side of the interstate. The man is refusing to leave his vehicle, according to police.

A tactical team and negotiators arrived at mid-morning, and officers established contact with the suspect.

The armed suspect is wanted on a failure to appear in General Sessions court warrant. The original charges include unlawful carry of a pistol, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and failure to stop for blue lights.

The standoff occurred on a busy stretch of interstate, which is near I-77. A traffic count in 2016 showed 86,000 cars pass through that stretch of interstate a day. Traffic is reported to be backed up about 10 miles. The Airport Boulevard exit also is used by many passengers heading to Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

Lexington Two school buses were held up while on their way to pick up students for an early release day, according to a statement from spokeswoman Dawn Kujawa. Elementary students and upper level students were supposed to be released from schools at 11:30 and 12:30 respectively, but buses were held up in traffic. By about 2 p.m., most buses were able to pick up students.