SC man charged with murder in connection with March 21 shooting

An Allendale, SC, man faces multiple charges in connection to a March 21, 2018, shooting that left one man dead and another wounded.
South Carolina Law Enforcement agents have arrested Jamel Dajour Williams, 28, and charged him with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon in a violent crime.
According to the arrest warrant, around 9 p.m. on March 21, officers from the Allendale Police Department were dispatched to the Pinewood Apartments in Allendale on a report of a shooting.
Two male victims, Tyrek Mitchell and Raheme Granger, were airlifted to an Augusta, GA, hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Mitchell later died of his injuries.
SLED and Allendale Police investigators and witness statements identified Williams as the shooter. Williams had previously been convicted of robbery in 2012.
Williams was booked at the Allendale County Detention Center.
