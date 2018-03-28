'Fix this problem': Beaufort crowd asks Mark Sanford for gun violence solutions

The 17-year-old St. Helena Island student who organized a Beaufort march against gun violence in schools had the chance Tuesday to get some answers from her congressman on issues of school safety and gun regulation.
"I definitely hope he'll be willing to hear us out about certain gun laws," Bridget Gallagher said before a forum for local Indivisible groups hosted by Rep. Mark Sanford, R-SC, at the Grand Army of the Republic Hall in Beaufort.
Gallagher helped orchestrate the March for Our Lives event that drew hundreds to walk from Lady's Island to Henry C. Chamber Waterfront Park in downtown Beaufort on Saturday.
Granted the forum's first question, she noted Sanford was one of a handful of Republicans to oppose a bill this month aimed at preventing future school shootings.
She asked if he would support legislation banning assault rifles and bump stocks, reducing access to guns and strengthening background checks.
Sanford replied "no" to supporting a weapons ban and later added that bump stocks appear on their way out with the Justice Department's proposed ban.
The STOP School Violence Act passed the House this month with a 407-10 vote. Sanford was one of five Republicans to oppose the bill.
The bill would allocate $50 million for grants to train school officials, students and law enforcement to identify and respond to potential threats. The measure includes provisions for increased security, developing methods to anonymously report potential threats, threat assessment and crisis teams and coordination between schools and law enforcement.
He told Gallagher some of the bill's provisions could unfairly target some students. He has also said the school safety decisions should be made at the local level where schools receive most of their funding and that the bill didn't provide for measurable results needed to justify the spending.
Sanford also told Gallagher and the more than 60 people assembled he didn't support an assault weapons ban and struggled with the idea of limiting magazine capacity. He said he favored the idea of gun violence restraining orders, which would allow someone concerned about a potential threat to petition a judge to have the person's weapons seized.
Gallagher, who is homeschooled, and Sanford did seem to find common ground when Gallagher expressed support for extending the waiting period for background checks to clear.
"Fix this problem," a Sun City woman told Sanford. "Stop the talking."
"He's willing to come out and take a beating, that's very good of him," said Carol Corbin, of Indivisible Beaufort, said of Sanford. "That doesn't give us much hope he'll give up his position or move to the middle."
