Rare whales that cruise Carolinas coast barely survive. Their chances just got worse.

One of the world's most imperiled whale species — one that migrates off the Carolinas coast — could be in further danger of extinction after not producing any calves this winter.

With the calving season almost over, no newborns of the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale have been seen, experts say. It's the first time in three decades that's happened.

Right whales typically give birth off the coasts of northern Florida and Georgia between December and late March. Federal authorities include coastal areas off South Carolina and southern North Carolina in the whales' protected calving area.

“It’s a pivotal moment for right whales,” Barb Zoodsma, who oversees the right whale recovery program in the Southeast for the National Marine Fisheries Service, told the Associated Press. “If we don’t get serious and figure this out, it very well could be the beginning of the end.”

Right whales are among eight whale species that can be seen off the Carolinas coast as they migrate from southern wintering areas to the Northeast.

The species earned its name as the "right" prey for whalers to pursue because they were easily killed and rich in blubber that could be turned into oil. But it was in trouble long before this winter's calving season began, chiefly from boat strikes and entanglements in fishing gear.

Seventeen right whales died in 2017 off Cape Cod and in Canadian waters.

At a meeting of the Society for Marine Mammology last October, Science magazine reported, experts said only about 100 reproductively mature females remain and those weren't living long enough or reproducing quickly enough for the species to survive. Some experts predicted the species could die out within 20 years.





“It’s going to take a bold effort on the part of everyone involved” to save the species, Ann Pabst, a functional morphologist at the University of North Carolina in Wilmington, told Science. “We have to redouble our efforts.”

Right whales grow up to 50 feet long and may weight 79 tons. They feed on small marine organisms called zooplankton and, if unharmed, can live 70 years or longer.

Because right whales favor shallow coastal waters, they frequently collide with ships or get wrapped up in fishing gear. Only 440 of the whales were known to be alive along the U.S. Atlantic coast in 2012. The species has been listed as endangered under U.S. law since 1970.

Despite the lack of calves this winter, some experts say the whales could still rebound. Only one calf was born in 2000, they point out, but 31 were born the following year.

"I still think next year or the year after, we could see dozens of right whales calving down here," Clay George, a wildlife biologist for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, told Boston.com.