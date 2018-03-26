Great white shark spotted near Florida beach coast

Tour the formerly private island retreat recently owned by media mogul Ted Turner. South Carolina bought St. Phillips Island, including Turner's home, in late 2017 to complement Hunting Island State Park.
Bluffton held its own student-led version of the worldwide March for Our Lives on Saturday to protest school shootings and ask for stricter gun laws. The march began with a rally at H.E. McCracken Middle School. Here's what some of the speakers said.
Hilton Head Island's Baynard Mausoleum, built in 1846, was ready to collapse before the tomb's owner, the Heritage Library, initiated a restoration by contractor Frank Genello of American Building Restoration Company.
After the Parkland school shooting, many parents have wondered if their kid's school is prepared. Here's a breakdown of what security measures are already in place within the Beaufort County School District.
Surveillance video shows moments before and after a tree falls on top of a Greenville County school bus. Reports indicate that the bus drive is fine, but five students from Southside High School are injured.
Burton firefighter put together an easy-to-use tourniquet first aid kit for teachers to keep in their classrooms in case of an emergency situation where a student or fellow teacher would need immediate assistance to stop a wound from bleeding.
There was a wind advisory out for Beaufort County on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, and its effects were much in evidence at Hilton Head Island's Harbour Town as a stiff breeze blew across Calibogue Sound and into the yacht basin.