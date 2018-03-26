Investigation of Snapchat threat underway at Beaufort County school

The Bluffton Police Department has determined a threat made on Snapchat about River Ridge Academy is "unfounded," though additional officers will be stationed at the school and other Bluffton area schools Monday, according to department spokeswoman Joy Nelson.

"We did a sweep of the school," Nelson said. "At this point, we've found the threat is unfounded, but we will continue to look into it."

The Snapchat post, which Nelson declined to describe, was found by a parent Monday morning, who then alerted law enforcement.

The Bluffton Police Department has a "large presence" at the school and other Bluffton-area schools throughout the day, according to a department Facebook post.

On typical days, each school has one school resource officer. An additional SRO will be on the scene of Bluffton area middle and high schools, she said.

The extra police presence is a "precautionary measure," according to district spokesman Jim Foster.

"(It's) basically to put parents and teachers at ease," Nelson said.

The school's threat is among many reported at Beaufort County schools in the wake of the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.