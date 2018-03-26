Hours after 2 were shot at SC child's birthday, 2 more were shot. One of them died

One person was killed and three others injured in separate weekend shootings in Aiken County.
Deputies responded to a 911 call just before noon Sunday on Jefferson Davis Highway, where they found a male victim near the intersection of Highland Avenue with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office. A female victim, identified as 23-year-old Laketia Boyd, was found dead in a vehicle on the embankment of Jefferson Davis Highway.
Details about the shooting were limited, but investigators are looking for 25-year-old Jalen Devaughn Simpkins. Simpkins is about 5-foot-9 and weighs 160 pounds and drives a silver four-door Hyundai Sonata. He should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.
That shooting came less than 14 hours after a double-shooting in the Aiken city limits.
Never miss a local story.
Aiken Public Safety officers say there was a social gathering on Grandiflora Circle, during which Jamaris Ty Coleman, 25, got into an altercation with another person around 10 p.m. Saturday.
Coleman got a pistol from his car and, during a struggle with an unspecified person, shot a man and a woman, according to arrest warrants. The male victim was shot in the right upper leg, and the woman was shot in the groin.
The Aiken Standard reports that the shooting happened during a child's birthday party.
Coleman is wanted by police on two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Simpkins or Coleman is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Comments