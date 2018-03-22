Food Network says this Myrtle Beach restaurant has the best waffles in the state

For anyone craving some good waffles, apparently you can find the best in the entire state right here in Myrtle Beach.
An article by Food Network that lists the best waffles in the country says Johnny D's Waffles and Bakery has the best waffles in South Carolina.
The television channel complimented Jamie Saunders, the restaurant's head chef, on her red velvet waffles recipe.
"The chef's pastry expertise is the reason Johnny D's red velvet waffles rise above the rest: Not content with simply adding some red food coloring and cocoa powder, Saunders captures the essence of the iconic cake by giving the waffles a cake-like consistency," Food Network wrote. "She combines classic waffle mix with elements of her chocolate and white cakes to form a batter that's already rich on its own, but even more decadent with a finishing drizzle of cream cheese icing."
Never miss a local story.
Saunders is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and has been working in the restaurant business for over 15 years, Johnny D's website says.
The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and has a bakery on-site. Its all-day breakfast menu features items such as omelettes, pancakes, French toast, benedicts, skillets and of course, waffles.
Johnny D's Waffles and Bakery is open seven days a week from 6:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.
It is located at 3301 N. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments