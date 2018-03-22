Watch as tree falls on SC high school bus

Surveillance video shows moments before and after a tree falls on top of a Greenville County school bus. Reports indicate that the bus drive is fine, but five students from Southside High School are injured.
After the Parkland school shooting, many parents have wondered if their kid's school is prepared. Here's a breakdown of what security measures are already in place within the Beaufort County School District.
Burton firefighter put together an easy-to-use tourniquet first aid kit for teachers to keep in their classrooms in case of an emergency situation where a student or fellow teacher would need immediate assistance to stop a wound from bleeding.
There was a wind advisory out for Beaufort County on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, and its effects were much in evidence at Hilton Head Island's Harbour Town as a stiff breeze blew across Calibogue Sound and into the yacht basin.
In 1840, males outnumbered females 8.68 million to 8.38 million in the United States. By 1950, there were more females than males for the first time in U.S. history, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
A 22-year-old man and his 19-year-old brother were tased by police after the oldest jumped into the Savannah River on St. Patrick's Day. The youngest tried to help because his brother had just been diagnosed with a heart condition, their mom says.