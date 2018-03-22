Hilton Head's dune fences are 'turtle-friendly', here's how

Burton firefighter put together an easy-to-use tourniquet first aid kit for teachers to keep in their classrooms in case of an emergency situation where a student or fellow teacher would need immediate assistance to stop a wound from bleeding.
There was a wind advisory out for Beaufort County on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, and its effects were much in evidence at Hilton Head Island's Harbour Town as a stiff breeze blew across Calibogue Sound and into the yacht basin.
In 1840, males outnumbered females 8.68 million to 8.38 million in the United States. By 1950, there were more females than males for the first time in U.S. history, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
A 22-year-old man and his 19-year-old brother were tased by police after the oldest jumped into the Savannah River on St. Patrick's Day. The youngest tried to help because his brother had just been diagnosed with a heart condition, their mom says.
Bridget Gallagher, a 17-year-old home-schooled student from St. Helena, talks about why she felt compelled to organize the March for Our Lives event in Beaufort, despite never having attended public school.
Savannah Fire and Rescue responded to a deck collapse at Rogue Water Tap House on Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in Savannah at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. 14 people overall were rescued and two were seriously injured.