Here's when SC's governor candidates will face off in debates

South Carolina's Democratic and Republican candidates for governor will take part in a series of televised debates ahead of June's primary elections.
A deal announced by S.C. ETV and the Charleston Post and Courier will air two debates each between all of the announced candidates in both parties' fields.
Debates between the GOP and Democratic candidates will take place on back-to-back nights at Clemson University and the University of South Carolina. The two parties will alternate which goes first.
Republicans will debate May 23 at Clemson and June 5 at USC.
Democrats will debate May 24 at Clemson and June 4 at USC.
All the debates will be televised on ETV and S.C. Public Radio stations at 7 p.m. Charles Bierbauer, the former dean of USC's journalism school, will moderate with a panel of journalists asking questions.
GOP candidates taking part in the debates are Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill, former state agency director Catherine Templeton and Greenville businessman John Warren.
Democratic candidates taking part are Charleston businessman Phil Noble, S.C. Rep. James Smith, D-Richland, and Columbia attorney Marguerite Willis.
Filing for the 2018 election remains open until noon on March 30. Primaries for both parties will be June 12.
