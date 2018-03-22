Hotel assault leaves SC man with broken back, police seeking suspect

Aiken police are seeking a man they say robbed and assaulted a hotel guest, leaving him with fractured back, according to a police statement.
Willie Troy Morris, 27, of North Augusta, forced his way into a man's Howard Johnson Hotel room after a confrontation over a woman on March 3, according to an incident report from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
When Morris asked the guest if he talked to the woman, the guest denied it. Morris pushed his way into his room and assaulted him, according to the report.
After the beating, police say Morris stole a Rolex watch, a phone, a wallet and cash and left the man in the room. The victim is from South Carolina.
The man, who had several facial fractures and a fractured back, was found by the hotel cleaning staff at about 10:30 a.m. March 4.
Morris was identified using surveillance footage of the incident, according to the report.
Police are seeking a second man who was at the hotel with Morris.
There are no charges pending against the second man as of Thursday afternoon, according to the report.
