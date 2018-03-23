Savannah's historic status 'threatened,' new report says. Here's what that means

The National Park Service issued a report this week meant to signal a warning to those interested in Savannah's history and the benefits it produces.
The city's National Historic Landmark District, one of the nation's oldest and largest, has been classified as "threatened," according to the report.
This means that landmarks in the district — bound by the Savannah River to Gwinnett Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to East Broad Street — and the area itself have "suffered, or are in imminent danger of, a severe loss of integrity."
The report details the original plan laid out by James Edward Oglethorpe when the city was founded in 1733.
Oglethorpe's planned grid included spaces for public squares, with residences on two sides of each square and public buildings and churches on the other two sides.
The report lists the changes that have taken place in the historic district since, focusing in detail on the loss of historic buildings and green space to make room for parking areas and hotels, outdated zoning ordinances and heavy traffic.
“In many ways, Savannah is a victim of its own success,” said Ellen Harris of the Metropolitan Planning Commission reported The Savannah Morning News.
The historic district, which had not been fully evaluated in this way since 2002, according to the report, covers less than one square mile but contains nearly 2,000 buildings, said the report.
At least 28 buildings have been demolished in the district since its inception in 1966, the report says. Two squares were lost to development, and the construction of the Savannah Civic Center, Chatham County Courthouse and Jail, and the Cultural Arts Center have interrupted Oglethorpe's plan.
"The National Historic Landmark status is rare and coveted," Daniel Carey, president and CEO of the Historic Savannah Foundation, told WTOC television station. "You earn that, and we don't want to discard it."
Other issues noted in the report include the lack of a plan for damage to trees and architecture in the event of a hurricane and noise pollution and vibration from large trucks.
Robin Williams, of the architectural history department at the Savannah College of Art and Design, told Connect Savannah, “The loss of National Historic Landmark status would be analogous to a major league sport team being demoted to the minor league."
