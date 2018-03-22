SC deputy who solicited sex acts from women had history of law enforcement run-ins

A former Organgeburg County deputy sheriff was arrested Wednesday after allegedly soliciting sexual acts and sending explicit photos to women associated with criminal investigations during his tenure with the department, according to his arrest warrant.
Jason Kip Nelson, 36, of Orangeburg, was charged with misconduct in office after an investigation by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division uncovered evidence of the acts.
The investigation showed Nelson sent the "pornographic and sexually suggestive" photographs of himself and solicited sex acts between April 2016 and January 2017, according to the warrant.
Misconduct in office charges could mean up to a year behind bars and a possible $1,000 fine.
SLED agents uncovered evidence of the illicit actions during a 2016/2017 investigation into Nelson for third degree assault and battery, Special Agent Thom Berry said.
In October 2016, Berry punched a suspect in the face while serving outstanding warrants, according to his arrest warrant. While handcuffed, the suspect spit in Nelson's face, and the deputy retaliated.
The deputy was charged with third degree assault and battery, a misdemeanor, in January, according to First Judicial Circuit court records.
For the assault charges, Nelson was facing a fine of up to $500 and up to 30 days in prison.
Nelson surrendered Wednesday to SLED agents to face the new charges at the Orangeburg County Detention Center, Berry said.
