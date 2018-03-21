Medical marijuana advocates have a message for SC lawmakers

There was a wind advisory out for Beaufort County on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, and its effects were much in evidence at Hilton Head Island's Harbour Town as a stiff breeze blew across Calibogue Sound and into the yacht basin.
Burton firefighter put together an easy-to-use tourniquet first aid kit for teachers to keep in their classrooms in case of an emergency situation where a student or fellow teacher would need immediate assistance to stop a wound from bleeding.
In 1840, males outnumbered females 8.68 million to 8.38 million in the United States. By 1950, there were more females than males for the first time in U.S. history, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
A 22-year-old man and his 19-year-old brother were tased by police after the oldest jumped into the Savannah River on St. Patrick's Day. The youngest tried to help because his brother had just been diagnosed with a heart condition, their mom says.
Bridget Gallagher, a 17-year-old home-schooled student from St. Helena, talks about why she felt compelled to organize the March for Our Lives event in Beaufort, despite never having attended public school.
Savannah Fire and Rescue responded to a deck collapse at Rogue Water Tap House on Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in Savannah at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. 14 people overall were rescued and two were seriously injured.
At the March 6 school board meeting, Beaufort County Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Moss said he will start addressing all "misinformation, biases and out-and-out false statements" made about the district.
Wrenshad Anderson called 911 as he dragged his brother, Davonte Freeman, away from gunfire after the two were ambushed in Ridgeland, S.C., on April 30, 2016. The 911 calls were released after the Hilton Head woman was convicted of murder.