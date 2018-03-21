State lawmaker recovering from car wreck collapses on SC House floor

A state representative recovering from a car wreck has collapsed on the S.C. House floor.
S.C. Rep. Jimmy Bales, D-Richland, seemed to collapse at his desk in the House of Representatives chamber on Wednesday, one day after surviving a dramatic car crash.
A witness said Bales slumped to his desk during a floor discussion on opioids.
The session was immediately suspended and TV cameras filming proceedings when black as medical personnel entered the chamber. Guards closed the doors to the lobby for several minutes while Bales was treated.
Bales was conscious when he was taken out of the House chamber on a stretcher. Members of the public gathered in the lobby applauded as he was taken out.
House Democratic Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, said Bales was dedicated enough to return to the State House just one day after the car he was in overturned when Bales said he attempted to avoid a dog in the road.
"He told me this morning that he flipped his car three times, but he came back to the statehouse last night to check in," Rutherford said. "He wants the people in his district to know that he does not want to miss a day."
"Me or anybody else would have taken the day off today," Rutherford said.
Bales was attended by Robert Ridgeway, D-Clarendon, a medical doctor, and Coleman Buckhouse, a former board member of SC DHEC who was serving as the House's doctor of the day.
Ridgeway said Bales quickly regained consciousness as attendees loosened his clothes. The Eastover Democrat was also given oxygen at the scene.
