Rock Hill school bus carrying 13 children swerves off road; 6 taken to hospital

Up to four elementary school students were injured Wednesday morning after a Rock Hill school district bus carrying 13 elementary school children was involved in a crash, school and police officials said. It happened at Pinecrest Drive and McConnells Highway, southwest of Rock Hill. adys@heraldonline.com Andrew Dys

