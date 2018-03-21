Rock Hill school bus carrying 13 children swerves off road; 6 taken to hospital

Several elementary school students were injured Wednesday morning after a Rock Hill school district bus carrying 13 children was involved in a crash, school and police officials said.
Several students had minor injuries, Rock Hill school district officials said on their official Twitter page.
The students were headed to Finley Road Elementary School, school officials said.
Rock Hill school district spokesman Mychal Frost said injuries for the students are “very minor.” Frost said the driver was not injured.
The school bus driver, identified as David Padgett, swerved to avoid another vehicle coming toward him, said S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Gary Miller.
Miller said the school bus went off the road, hit a culvert and went into a yard.
Miller reported that six students were transported to Piedmont Medical Center as a precautionary measure.
He said the invetigation is still ongoing, but that no charged are being filed at this time.
The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Pinecrest Drive and McConnells Highway southwest of Rock Hill, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Bethesda Volunteer Fire fighters and Piedmont Medical Center EMS responded.
