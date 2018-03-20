Lion takes a shine to Rock Hill baby behind glass: ‘Ever see a lion so obsessed?’

Are SC's sand tiger sharks an aggressive species? Here are 6 fast facts Pause

Brothers tased after one jumped into Savannah River on St. Patrick's Day, video shows

How America has changed: 225 years of statistics

Beaufort teen felt compelled to organize March for Our Lives

VP Mike Pence welcomed at Savannah's City Hall before St. Patrick's Day Parade

14 people rescued when Savannah bar deck collapsed

Change of plans could bring more than a parking garage to Downtown Beaufort

Inside look: USCB Hilton Head Campus construction

Superintendent 'can no longer sit by' as falsities spread about Beaufort Co. schools