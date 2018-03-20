More Videos

Are SC's sand tiger sharks an aggressive species? Here are 6 fast facts

Are SC's sand tiger sharks an aggressive species? Here are 6 fast facts

Pause
Brothers tased after one jumped into Savannah River on St. Patrick's Day, video shows

Brothers tased after one jumped into Savannah River on St. Patrick's Day, video shows

How America has changed: 225 years of statistics

How America has changed: 225 years of statistics

Beaufort teen felt compelled to organize March for Our Lives

Beaufort teen felt compelled to organize March for Our Lives

VP Mike Pence welcomed at Savannah's City Hall before St. Patrick's Day Parade

VP Mike Pence welcomed at Savannah's City Hall before St. Patrick's Day Parade

14 people rescued when Savannah bar deck collapsed

14 people rescued when Savannah bar deck collapsed

Change of plans could bring more than a parking garage to Downtown Beaufort

Change of plans could bring more than a parking garage to Downtown Beaufort

Inside look: USCB Hilton Head Campus construction

Inside look: USCB Hilton Head Campus construction

Superintendent 'can no longer sit by' as falsities spread about Beaufort Co. schools

Superintendent 'can no longer sit by' as falsities spread about Beaufort Co. schools

After Hilton Head woman shot man in 'ambush-style murder,' his brother called 911

After Hilton Head woman shot man in 'ambush-style murder,' his brother called 911

Michael, a rare white lion, paws and licks the glass in an effort to reach 14-month old Josie. Caity Finley
Michael, a rare white lion, paws and licks the glass in an effort to reach 14-month old Josie. Caity Finley

Latest News

Lion takes a shine to Rock Hill baby behind glass: ‘Ever see a lion so obsessed?’

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

March 20, 2018 01:33 PM

ROCK HILL

A lion, a baby and a Facebook video of the lion and the baby, separated by safety glass, has become a Internet sensation for Rock Hill mother Caity “Cait” Finley.

Finley took a video March 10 of a lion named Michael at Tiger World near Salisbury, N.C. pawing and licking safety glass with Cait’s daughter Josie safely outside the glass. The video has been shared thousands of times.

“The video shows the lion only wants to paw at Josie, and Josie is right there looking at the lion with her hands on the glass,” Cait said. “She wasn’t scared. She loved it.”

Finley, 21, a graduate of York Preparatory Academy in Rock Hill, said she took Josie to the zoo to see the big cats.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Michael, the male lion, took an immediate shine to Josie. The zoo is a preservation site for endangered animals.

“The lion came right across the enclosure and pawed at the glass, and even licked the glass, with Josie right there just inches from him,” Cait said. “The inches were the safety glass, though.”

Cait took video of the whole thing and posted it on Facebook, with the words “Ever seen a lion so obsessed with a baby?”

She said people immediately responded. So she sent it to a Fox television station in Charlotte and now after TV stations ran the video on their broadcasts and Web sites it has even more exposure.

“I don’t know who enjoyed it more, the lion or Josie,” Cait said.

Josie is 14 months old and had a great time at the zoo, her mother said.

They plan to go back, too, and see Michael the lion.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

  Comments  