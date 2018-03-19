Here's why state, federal agents are investigating SC church fire

Federal ATF officers and South Carolina agents are investigating a church fire Saturday in Rock Hill.
The fire Saturday morning was at the fellowship hall of the Iglesia Bautista Fuenta De Vida church at 637 Annafrel St. in Rock Hill, said Mark Simmons, deputy chief of the Rock Hill Fire Department.
No one was injured in the fire, officials said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Because the building is church property, federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and South Carolina’s State Law Enforcement Division responded and are investigating.
All church fires must be investigated by federal and state authorities, Simmons said.
The attic and a storage room in the building suffered damage before Rock Hill firefighters put out the fire, Simmons said.
The building also had heat and smoke damage throughout, Simmons said.
