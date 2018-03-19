A fire happened Saturday at the fellowship hall at Iglesia Bautista Fuenta De Vida church on Annafrel Street in Rock Hill. Because it is a church fire, federal ATF and South Carolina SLED agents are investigating.
A fire happened Saturday at the fellowship hall at Iglesia Bautista Fuenta De Vida church on Annafrel Street in Rock Hill. Because it is a church fire, federal ATF and South Carolina SLED agents are investigating. Contributed, Rock Hill Fire Department
A fire happened Saturday at the fellowship hall at Iglesia Bautista Fuenta De Vida church on Annafrel Street in Rock Hill. Because it is a church fire, federal ATF and South Carolina SLED agents are investigating. Contributed, Rock Hill Fire Department

Latest News

Here's why state, federal agents are investigating SC church fire

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

March 19, 2018 11:35 AM

ROCK HILL

Federal ATF officers and South Carolina agents are investigating a church fire Saturday in Rock Hill.

The fire Saturday morning was at the fellowship hall of the Iglesia Bautista Fuenta De Vida church at 637 Annafrel St. in Rock Hill, said Mark Simmons, deputy chief of the Rock Hill Fire Department.

No one was injured in the fire, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Because the building is church property, federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and South Carolina’s State Law Enforcement Division responded and are investigating.

All church fires must be investigated by federal and state authorities, Simmons said.

The attic and a storage room in the building suffered damage before Rock Hill firefighters put out the fire, Simmons said.

The building also had heat and smoke damage throughout, Simmons said.

Andrew Dys: , 803-329-4065@AndrewDysHerald

  Comments  