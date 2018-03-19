How America has changed: 225 years of statistics

In 1840, males outnumbered females 8.68 million to 8.38 million in the United States. By 1950, there were more females than males for the first time in U.S. history, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Bridget Gallagher, a 17-year-old home-schooled student from St. Helena, talks about why she felt compelled to organize the March for Our Lives event in Beaufort, despite never having attended public school.
Savannah Fire and Rescue responded to a deck collapse at Rogue Water Tap House on Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in Savannah at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. 14 people overall were rescued and two were seriously injured.
At the March 6 school board meeting, Beaufort County Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Moss said he will start addressing all "misinformation, biases and out-and-out false statements" made about the district.
Wrenshad Anderson called 911 as he dragged his brother, Davonte Freeman, away from gunfire after the two were ambushed in Ridgeland, S.C., on April 30, 2016. The 911 calls were released after the Hilton Head woman was convicted of murder.
Jackson Stove is a student and soccer player at May River High School and also officiates in youth soccer, an activity that can turn out to be abusive when spectators disagree with the referee's calls.
Morgan Roof, younger sister of Dylann Roof, was recently arrested for simple drug and weapon possession inside school grounds. Prior to the arrest, she made a racially-driven social media post that alarmed the student body at A.C. Flora High.
Thomas Lawton Evans Jr. faces several federal and state charges in connection to the kidnapping of a 4-year-old South Carolina girl from her Johns Island home last month. Here's a breakdown of the charges and possible sentences if he's found guilty.
Local students in public high schools in Fort Mill, Rock Hill and across York and Lancaster counties participated in #NationalStudentWalkout Day March 14, 2018 in protest of school shootings. #NeverAgain
We talked to students at Beaufort High School who decided to stay in school for Wednesday's walkout to protest school shootings and advocate for gun law reform, and students from Bluffton High School who left the school to protest across the street.