SC man said human remains wouldn't be found. They were — and now 5 people are in jail

Five people are facing charges in connection with burnt skeletal remains were found near a South Carolina home, according to reports.
The investigation began Thursday, when Charleston County sheriff's investigators received information about human remains being found near a home on Parkers Ferry Road in Adams Run, which is about 30 miles west of Charleston, according to FOX 24. Detectives found bones that were determined to be skeletal remains.
Patrick Lee Gregory and his girlfriend, Sarah Suzan Kelley, were arrested the same day, according to WCIV.
Gregory, 28, faces charges of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and attempts to burn willful and malicious, according to Charleston County jail records. Kelley is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony, jail records show.
Investigators talked with four people, who said Gregory told them about the killing and told them that the body would never be found, the Associated Press reports.
Three more people — Brian Scott Edwards, Sarah Ann Giggleman and Ralph McClenney — turned themselves in Sunday on charges of accessory after the fact to murder and desecration of human remains, according to WCSC. The station cited affidavits that say Edwards helped with removing the unidentified victim’s body from the incident location, transporting the body to another location and burning it.
A witness told authorities that after Gregory killed the victim, Giggleman assisted with the cleaning of the incident location, WCSC reported. Giggleman also helped burn the victim’s body over several days.
