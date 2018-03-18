Prominent SC politicians warn Trump not to fire Mueller, or else

Two of the most prominent South Carolina politicians on Capitol Hill issued strong statements to President Donald Trump Sunday. Their message was clear: do not try to fire Robert Mueller.
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and U.S. Representative Trey Gowdy both took their fellow Republican to task in separate interviews Sunday. Graham on CNN, and Gowdy on Fox News responded to questions after Trump tweeted criticism of Mueller's Russia investigation.
Graham, who has had a hot-and-cold relationship with Trump, didn't mince his words when addressing the possibility that the special counsel could be fired by the president.
"As I said before, if he tried to do that, that would be the beginning of the end of his presidency," Graham said on CNN's "State of the Union."
While Trump tried to make the investigation a partisan issue on Twitter, Graham said he isn't the only Republican who is supporting Mueller's investigation. South Carolina's senior senator even said the special prosecutor and former head of the FBI is doing a "good job."
"I think it's very important he be allowed to do his job without interference and there are many Republicans who share my view," Graham said. "The only reason Mr. Mueller could ever be dismissed is for cause. I see no cause when it comes to Mr. Mueller
"I pledge to the American people as a Republican, to ensure that Mr. Mueller can continue to do his job without any interference."
This isn't the first time that Graham has taken up for Mueller. It also isn't the first time he's drawn a line in the sand with Trump.
“I don't think anybody in their right mind at the White House would think about replacing Mr. Mueller unless there was a very good reason,” Graham told the Associated Press in October 2017.
While Graham targeted Trump in his Sunday morning interview, Gowdy had some advice for the president's attorney on "Fox News Sunday."
Gowdy, a former prosecutor, leveled a strong statement about John Dowd, who has called for the Justice Department to end Mueller's probe.
"If you have an innocent client, Mr. Dowd, act like it," Gowdy said on Fox News. "I think the President's attorney frankly does him a disservice when he says that."
Gowdy said Mueller's investigation isn't limited to possible Russian collusion with the Trump campaign. It is also examining Russian meddling with the U.S. democratic process and interfering with the 2016 election. The House Oversight Chairman called that "supremely important."
Framed in that way, Gowdy again said if there is no collusion, Trump should embrace an investigation.
"If the allegation is collusion with the Russians, and there is no evidence of that, and you are innocent of that, act like it," Gowdy said.
On Sunday night, the White House said Trump isn't thinking about or talking about firing Mueller.
White House lawyer Ty Cobb released a statement late Sunday after a series of Trump tweets led members of Congress and others to speculate that the president may be considering orchestrating Mueller's firing.
"In response to media speculation and related questions being posed to the Administration, the White House yet again confirms that the President is not considering or discussing the firing of the Special Counsel, Robert Mueller."
