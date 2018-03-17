Two day Santa Elena Regatta kicked off Saturday

The two day Santa Elena Regatta kicked off on Saturday with the Jean Ribault Cup.
Sailors competed in two races in the Port Royal Sound for a chance to win the cup.
The regatta will resume on Sunday with the Pedro Menendez Cup just off of Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort.
Pedro Menendez himself will be making an appearance and will be racing in the Sunday cup race.
The races will begin at 1 p.m. according to the Beaufort Yacht & Sailing Club's website.
