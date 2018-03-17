First Beaufort St. Patrick's Day Fest drew large crowd

Beaufort had its first St. Patrick's Day Festival on Saturday at the Beaufort Town Center.
The event, which was hosted by Rosie O'Grady's Irish Pub, had food trucks, vendors, live music and activities for kids and families.
Admission and most of the activities were free and despite a brief rain shower a fairly large crowd showed up to partake in the festivities.
Organizers are hoping that this event will revitalize the event space and they plan on working with other local restaurants to hold future events at the Beaufort Town Center.
