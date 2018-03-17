Corbin Alberter, 4, and his brother CJ, both of Summerville, dance in the rain during the inaugural Beaufort St. Patrick's Day Festival on Saturday afternoon at the Beaufort Town Center in Beaufort.
Corbin Alberter, 4, and his brother CJ, both of Summerville, dance in the rain during the inaugural Beaufort St. Patrick's Day Festival on Saturday afternoon at the Beaufort Town Center in Beaufort. Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com
Corbin Alberter, 4, and his brother CJ, both of Summerville, dance in the rain during the inaugural Beaufort St. Patrick's Day Festival on Saturday afternoon at the Beaufort Town Center in Beaufort. Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com

Latest News

First Beaufort St. Patrick's Day Fest drew large crowd

By Delayna Earley

dearley@islandpacket.com

March 17, 2018 09:04 PM

Beaufort, S.C.

Beaufort had its first St. Patrick's Day Festival on Saturday at the Beaufort Town Center.

The event, which was hosted by Rosie O'Grady's Irish Pub, had food trucks, vendors, live music and activities for kids and families.

Admission and most of the activities were free and despite a brief rain shower a fairly large crowd showed up to partake in the festivities.

Organizers are hoping that this event will revitalize the event space and they plan on working with other local restaurants to hold future events at the Beaufort Town Center.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  