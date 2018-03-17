Two vehicle crash blocked all westbound traffic on Fording Island Road Saturday afternoon

An accident on Fording Island Road has closed all westbound lanes, Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Col. Bill Neill said Saturday afternoon.
Two vehicles were involved in the accident. One person was transported to the hospital and one refused transport, Neill said.
Originally a Lifestar helicopter was requested, Neill said, but it was later canceled.
The accident occurred near the intersection of Fording Island Road and Buckwalter Parkway, Neill said.
In addition to the Sheriff's Office, the Bluffton Police Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the scene, according to Neill.
A tweet published a bit before 5 p.m. said all westbound lanes on Fording Island Road had been reopened.
This story will be updated.
