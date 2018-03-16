McCall waives extradition, is headed back to South Carolina this afternoon

Christian Thomas McCall waived extradition Friday afternoon in a Charlotte courtroom. He is expected to be returned to York County later today where he will be formally charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder, linked to a shootout with law enforcement officers earlier this year.

McCall said nothing in court.

His lawyer, Kevin Tulley of Charlotte, said McCall is indigent and in foreclosure at home.

Police and prosecutors in York County say they have a murder warrant against McCall, 47, in the death of York County Sheriff’s Office Det. Mike Doty. Police also have attempted murder warrants for three other officers wounded in the Jan. 16 incident outside of York.

McCall also will be charged with four counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and domestic violence, testimony showed.

McCall can’t be formally charged until he is back in South Carolina.

After the hearing York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson and 16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett said McCall will be officially charged in York County this afternoon then face a judge in a bond hearing. Bond will be denied because of the murder charge, Brackett said.

McCall will then be sent to another county jail for housing, Brackett said.

Christian McCall is accused of killing one officer and wounding 3 more in York County in January. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson and prosecutor Kevin Brackett speak Friday after an extradition hearing in North Carolina. Andrew Dysadys@heraldonline.com

Tolson said the officers who were wounded are doing better but this is just the beginning of the healing process.

“We thank the community for all their support during this difficult time,” Tolson said.

Police responded to McCall’s home after a domestic violence 911 call, but he fled and later shot officers with a high powered rifle, police said.

McCall was wounded in the shootout and had been hospitalized since. He was released from a Charlotte hospital Thursday and jailed in Charlotte without bond.

McCall also is charged in the shootings of sheriff’s office Sgt. Randy Clinton, Sgt. Buddy Brown, and York Police Department Sgt. Kyle Cummings in the incident.

York Police Department Chief Andy Robinson said McCall now will face the charges associated with shooting four law enforcement officers.

“This is the first step in a lengthy judicial process that I am glad to proceed with so some closure can eventually be experienced by those affected by this heinous act upon many exceptional officers,” Robinson said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.