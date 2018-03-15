Here's why it's OK for some people to delay filing their SC taxes this year

If you haven't filed your South Carolina income tax return for 2017 and you plan to itemize your deductions, officials at the Department of Revenue say you might want to consider waiting a little longer.
South Carolina has not yet adopted some federal tax provisions made retroactive by the Bipartisan Budget Act that Congress approved in February, according to a news release from the state agency.
These tax provisions affect only those people who itemize their deductions related four specific areas, according to accountant David Shatz of David H. Shatz Tax and Business Center on Hilton Head Island and in Bluffton.
Here are the federal tax provisions:
- Exclusion from gross income of discharge of qualified principal residence indebtedness (often, foreclosure-related debt forgiveness), claimed on Form 982.
- Mortgage insurance premiums treated as qualified residence interest, claimed on Schedule A.
- Deduction for qualified tuition and related expenses, claimed on Form 8917.
- Deduction for out-of-pocket medical expenses that exceed 7.5% of adjusted gross income (rather than 10%).
Legislative action is needed before these provisions can be claimed on 2017 South Carolina income tax returns, the news release said.
People have until Tuesday, April 17, to file their 2017 returns and pay any taxes due. The normal April 15 deadline falls on a Sunday, and April 16 is the Emancipation Day holiday observed in Washington, D.C., according to the IRS website.
South Carolina tax returns are due the same day, but those filing electronically have a little extra time. Those can be filed until May 1 without penalty, according to the SCDOR news release.
The current legislative session is scheduled to end in mid-May.
Shatz said he and other accountants he knows fully expect the provisions will be approved.
"If people are worried, ... they should go ahead and wait," Shatz said. "They have until the deadline. If they want, they can do a simple extension, and that gives them another six months."
That echoes the three options suggested in the SCDOR news release:
- Postpone filing your tax return until closer to the filing deadline to avoid the possibility of needing to file an amended return later.
- File your tax return now and amend your return later if South Carolina adopts the provisions during the legislative session.
- Extend your tax return and wait until the end of the legislative session to file. Extended tax returns are due by Oct. 15.
Comments